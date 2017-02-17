Prefabmarket.com connects architects, developers, and builders from around the world with China-based prefab manufacturers. There are more than 7,000 modular construction manufacturers in China, and each have strengths and weaknesses. We use our experience, contacts and partnerships to help global buyers source prefab and modular products from China’s best manufacturers.
- Services
- Prefab Products
- Project Estimates
- Prefab Consulting
- Find Building Materials Manufacturers.
- Service areas
- Worldwide
- Address
-
Beijing Jichenghui Ltd, Woospace, 1 Huangmuchang Rd, Baiziwan, Chaoyang District, Beijing,100022
100022 Beijing
China
+1-6505245378 prefabmarket.com