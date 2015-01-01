Your browser is out-of-date.

KBR Design and Build
General Contractors in New York
    KBR is a New York City based design and build firm with an extensive background in the intricacies of kitchen and bathroom remodeling, as well as complete renovation projects. We strive to deliver the best in high-value services at the right price. As a licensed and fully insured construction and renovation company, we are proud to say we provide the best in remodeling and renovations for our customers no matter the size of the project, client, or budget. Our remodeling process is very easy and simple for all homeowners. Remodeling your home does not have to be a complicated project anymore. Our experts will walk you through our unique step-by-step process. 

    1.Free Consultation 

    2.Design 

    3.Ordering Materials 

    4.Scheduling & Production 

    5.Construction 

    6.Touch-Ups 

    www.kbremodel.com 

    Services
    Design and Build Services
    Service areas
    NYC and New York
    Address
    838 6th Ave 5th Floor
    10001 New York
    United States
    +1-2124758000 www.kbremodel.com

    Reviews

    Abby Nathanson
    Hiring KBR is one of the biggest regrets of my life. While Rob the sales guy was quite nice until the contracts were signed, after that it was all over. No one does what they say they're going to do, they damaged my home and refused to compensate me, they are incapable of reading basic lines in contracts, they try as hard as they can to not work, they don't show up on time and sometimes just don't show up at all, their office consistently messed up documents, caused delays, lost materials and billed me for more, their workers left trash and debris all over my apartment, etc. We reached out to the company many times for help and while Peter was sort of helpful, everyone else was beyond terrible. I encourage you to check out the many negative reviews on that other platform that starts with the second to last letter of the alphabet where many victims of KBR have explained in great detail what happened in their homes. Truly, save yourselves!
    15 days ago
    John Flack
    We had a long overdue bathroom renovation done by this company. At first we were worried because we kept getting bounced to different teams of designers and project managers, however once we got Vladana as a designer and Peter the PM, we felt were very good hands. During these times with COVID it must of been a bit of a challenge but, they made sure that the staff & the kids stayed safe, respected the rules of our building, kept the areas clean, and they completed the renovation very quickly. The bathroom looks amazing. Great job KBR we are very happy here with the work done.
    5 months ago
    emma zabransky
    KBR was a pleasure to work with throughout the entire process. They were very communicative and helpful with my design. Once we finished the design, construction went by very fast and was finished before I returned to town for the summer. Great crew and amazing people to work with!
    5 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
