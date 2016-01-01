Your browser is out-of-date.

Klopf Architecture
Architects in San Francisco
    Klopf Architecture brings the outside in. For 15 years the team at Klopf Architecture has sought to understand each client's needs, then designed custom solutions for each unique situation. Specializing in new warm, modern homes and modernist net-zero energy houses, the firm uses clean lines, proportioning, restful alignments, and natural materials to admit natural light and connect inhabitants with nature. The firm's primary goal is to create spaces people love to inhabit.

    Service areas
    San Francisco
    Address
    2180 Bryant Street, Ste. 203
    94110 San Francisco
    United States
    +1-4156917227 www.klopfarchitecture.com
