APT Renovation Design + Build was created from the vision of our Managing Director, Andi Pepaj, who saw a gap in the market for a full-service high-quality, residential renovation and remodelling company. The result is a seamless service which allows us as a full design and build company to provide all services under one roof.

We know that it can be difficult for home owners to find an architect, apply for planning permission and then find a reputable builder. The benefit of our service is that we do all of this for you. We work directly with architects, so you only have to deal with us. We are able to manage everything for you throughout the entire design and build process. Our service can be fully comprehensive, covering everything from your initial design ideas briefing, right through to the completion of your project.