APT Renovation Ltd
Architects in London
Reviews (12)
Projects

    APT Renovation Design + Build was created from the vision of our Managing Director, Andi Pepaj, who saw a gap in the market for a full-service high-quality, residential renovation and remodelling company. The result is a seamless service which allows us as a full design and build company to provide all services under one roof.

    We know that it can be difficult for home owners to find an architect, apply for planning permission and then find a reputable builder. The benefit of our service is that we do all of this for you. We work directly with architects, so you only have to deal with us. We are able to manage everything for you throughout the entire design and build process. Our service can be fully comprehensive, covering everything from your initial design ideas briefing, right through to the completion of your project.

    Services
    Builders
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    RIBA,Fmb, Checkatrade
    Address
    Unit 6, Zennor Road
    SW12 0PS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072236417 www.aptrenovation.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sarah A Croft
    We engaged APT Renovation for a complete design and renovation project of our rear extension & mansard loft conversion. Oliver from the pre-contract team came to my house in Streatham, and from our first meeting we were thrilled about what he said he and the team said we can achieve. 4 and a bit months later, all the work they have delivered has been above our expectations - we have really enjoyed working with Oliver. He came across us with the air of Kevin Mcloud (Grand Designs presenter) just a lot funnier and more involved on our project. The spaces in the house is fantastic but we miss the team after the project has been done.
    7 months ago
    Gary Martin
    APT Renovation helped with planning and built a ground floor extension + basement for our Clapham based home. The project started before lockdown but spanned into the starting of the pandemic, which often made on site meetings with project management irregular, but overall things proceeded well, the schedule overran the finishing time by two weeks which was fine and didn't cause too much inconvenience. We would highly recommend APT as the finish surpassed my expectations.
    6 months ago
    Adam S
    These guys are complete con artists. Avoid.
    7 months ago
