<q class='-first'>Design studio S-8</q>
Interior Designers & Decorators in Tomsk
    • Bathroom, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Minimalist style bathroom
    Bathroom
    Kitchen (contemporary style), "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Kitchen
    Kitchen (contemporary style), "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Kitchen
    Kitchen (contemporary style), "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Kitchen
    +6
    Kitchen (contemporary style)
    Bedroom in classic style, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom in classic style, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Classic style bedroom
    Bedroom in classic style, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Classic style bedroom
    +7
    Bedroom in classic style
    Shoe store, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Commercial spaces
    Shoe store, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Commercial spaces
    Shoe store, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Commercial spaces
    +1
    Shoe store
    Office in Art Deco style, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Commercial spaces
    Office in Art Deco style, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Commercial spaces
    Office in Art Deco style, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Commercial spaces
    +1
    Office in Art Deco style
    Bathroom, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Minimalist style bathroom
    Bathroom, "Design studio S-8" 'Design studio S-8' Minimalist style bathroom
    Bathroom
    Show all 37 projects

    My name is Olga Glushkova, I am an interior designer (all over the world)

    Owner the interior design “Studio S-8”. We love what we do. Our work is the ability to create something special, important for people.We designed with people in a process of collaboration and co-creation. Each project is unique and also unique experience that we acquire. “Studio S-8” is working in order to share fresh ideas and participate in the formation of modern trends.

    http://olga_glushkova59.houzz.ru/

    http://www.fs-8.ru/pages/76/

    http://www.fs-8.ru/pages/78/

    http://www.fs-8.ru/pages/79/

    http://www.fs-8.ru/pages/80/

    http://www.fs-8.ru/pages/81/


    Online Interior Design: http://www.fs-8.ru/pages/259/

    Services
    Interior Design and Decoration
    Service areas
    Russia and other countries
    Address
    634061 Tomsk
    Russia
    +7-9618921986 fs-8.ru/pages/7
