Outer Banks Renovation &amp; Construction
Home Builders in Point Harbor
Reviews
Projects

    Our mission is to complete quality projects from simple renovations to multifamily and custom homes throughout the Outer Banks. Turn your dreams into reality with Outer Banks Renovation & Construction. OBRC is proud to present our online building management system to improve communication with all our clients.

    Outer Banks Renovation & Construction is a collaboration and partnership between Scott Midgette and Phillip Meggs. Scott and Phillip have a combined 58 years of experience in the industry and are best known for satisfied customers and client relationships that have stood the test of time.

    OBRC has a professional design staff located at our main office with a full service design center offering cabinets, countertops, flooring, and lighting. Our main office is located at 102 Pan Ridge Ct, Suite A in Point Harbor (1.5 miles West of the Wright Memorial Bridge). We also offer an appointment only design center in the Corolla Light Shops to save our “Northern” friends a drive the beach.

    Interior Services - Kitchen Remodeling, Bath Remodeling, & Flooring

    Services
    • home building
    • bathroom renovation
    • kitchen renovation
    • custom flooring
    • interior decoration
    • home renovation
    • home remodeling
    Service areas
    • Kitty Hawk
    • NC
    • Duck
    • Corolla
    • Kill Devil Hills
    • NC Nags Head
    • Manteo
    • Buxton
    • Point Harbor
    Address
    102 Pan Ridge Ct, Suite A
    27964 Point Harbor
    United States
    +1-2523052642 renovationsobx.com

    Reviews

    Charles Aragon
    Fair price, good service, fantastic installers. Would definitely recommend.
    10 months ago
    Valarie Smith
    almost 3 years ago
    Charles Aragon
    over 1 year ago
