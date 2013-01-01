Sans Tabù is a brand born in Milan in 2013 stemming from an intuition that audaciously blends Eros, art, fashion, and handicraft through a network of partnerships in continuous evolution. An eccentric, playful and intriguing concept that Luisa Bezzi – the inspiring soul of the brand and experienced fashion designer with an unbridled passion for textiles – has poured into a total lifestyle look with Homewear, day&night Loungewear, Accessories, and Beachwear for men and women.Artists and graphic artists create the exclusive designs for the collections, or rather, the Editions that do not follow the strict rules of the seasons (that are practically nonexistent anymore), and maintain their value and appeal over time.