Conservatory Blinds Limited
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Epsom
    • Britain's favourite family-owned conservatory blinds specialists. Made-to-measure blinds for conservatories, orangeries and garden rooms of all styles and budgets.

    As true conservatory blinds specialists, we have developed our own range of exclusive blinds that have been specififcally designed to be used in conservatories, leading to a neater fit and better looking blinds.

    Services
    • We make and fit made-to-measure blinds for conservatories
    • orangeries
    • garden rooms and sunrooms.
    Service areas
    • We have staff located across England
    • and a Special Projects department that covers larger jobs outside of our service area.
    • Epsom
    Address
    8-10 Ruxley Lane
    KT19 0JD Epsom
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000718888 www.conservatoryblinds.co.uk

    Reviews

    Chris Mills
    Just had conservatory roof blinds fitted. Double wall pleated white. Fitted by Jon quickly and professionally. Very pleased with the result - quality and service.
    12 months ago
    dianne winter
    This company are a delight to deal with. The staff are friendly and polite and their prices could not be beaten elsewhere for the same product. I thoroughly recommend them.
    about 1 year ago
    David Smith
    very helpfull staff, very knowledgeable covid secure nice doing business recommend them thank you.
    3 months ago
