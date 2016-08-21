Your browser is out-of-date.

Nandita Manwani
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
    • Interior Design Experience Center Bangalore, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Living roomLighting Cork Blue
    Interior Design Experience Center Bangalore, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Stairs Marble Green
    Interior Design Experience Center Bangalore
    Mantri Serenity Bangalore, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Modern Living Room
    Mantri Serenity Bangalore, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Modern Dining Room
    Mantri Serenity Bangalore, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Modern Kitchen
    +21
    Mantri Serenity Bangalore
    Bangalore Home Interior Portfolio, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    Bangalore Home Interior Portfolio, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Modern Bedroom
    Bangalore Home Interior Portfolio, Nandita Manwani Nandita Manwani Modern Study Room and Home Office
    +11
    Bangalore Home Interior Portfolio

    Nandita Manwani is a Bangalore based interior designer and an avid blogger. She manages one of the most read Home Interior Design Blogs (http://www.homedesignbangalore.com) in the country

    Services
    Home Interior Design and Construction
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560062 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9900511699 www.thestudiobangalore.com
    Legal disclosure

    Nandita Manwani is among the most respected Interior Designers in Bangalore and is the founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani- a design & interior-works company focused exclusively on Residential Interiors. She is also the author of the most read blog on home interiors in the country.
    Nandita is a regular guest columnist with Deccan Herald & her work has featured across various national and international print & digital media. She was recently ranked among the top women interior designers in Bangalore and as one of the top upcoming interior designers in India. Over the last decade helping people realize their dream called home has been her passion, much more than just a profession. To know more about her work please visit www.homedesignbangalore.com

