A regional leader for 35 years, Saltonstall Architects is a full-service architectural firm located in Marion, Massachusetts. Our award-winning architectural design work explores creative, forward-looking concepts rooted in the traditional context and communities in which we live and work.

Serving a diverse body of clients in the residential, educational, institutional, non-profit and commercial sectors throughout New England, our work balances thoughtful design, team collaboration, advanced technologies and sustainable practices.

As a leader in green building design, we seek to advance sustainable change in the building industry through our innovative process, excellence in design, education and example.