A regional leader for 35 years, Saltonstall Architects is a full-service architectural firm located in Marion, Massachusetts. Our award-winning architectural design work explores creative, forward-looking concepts rooted in the traditional context and communities in which we live and work.
Serving a diverse body of clients in the residential, educational, institutional, non-profit and commercial sectors throughout New England, our work balances thoughtful design, team collaboration, advanced technologies and sustainable practices.
As a leader in green building design, we seek to advance sustainable change in the building industry through our innovative process, excellence in design, education and example.
- Services
- Architectural
- Project Management
- Owner Representation
- Interior Design
- New Construction
- Renovation
- Service areas
- Southern New England
- USA
- Marion, Massachusetts
- Address
-
380 Wareham Rd.
02738 Marion, Massachusetts
United States
+1-5087481043 www.saltonstallarchitects.com