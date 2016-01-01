Your browser is out-of-date.

Electrician Auckland
Electricians in Auckland
Reviews
Services

  • Electrical Appliance Installations
  • Full Service
  • Repairs & Maintenance
  • Lighting Design & Install
  • Full Residential Services
  • Electrical Safety Testing
  • Fault Finding
  • Underground Power Installation
  • Ventilation & Air Conditioning
  • Spa & Pool Electrics
  • Hot Water Heat Pumps & Cylinders
  • Commercial Services & Installation
  • 24 Hr Emergency Electrician
  • Security Lighting.

Projects

    Electrical malfunction repair project

    If you are you in need of electrical services anywhere in Auckland, worry not because our electricians have got you covered. With over 20 years of providing quality electrical services in the area of Auckland, we have become a trusted and reliable company that all Auckland residents can depend on in their time of need. We offer 24 hour emergency electrical services therefore; our customers don’t have to panic when they get an unexpected electrical malfunction or blackout. For all commercial and residential electrical services, our customers are guaranteed of quality services and value for their money. To get in touch with us, call the number 09 950 7183, you can also visit our website at http://www.electricians-auckland.com for more information.

    Service areas
    • Auckland city
    • North shore
    • South Auckland
    • Papakura
    • Red Hill
    • West Auckland
    • Rodney
    Address
    Apartment B, 7889 Dalcross Drive
    2016 Auckland
    New Zealand
    +64-99508446 www.electricians-auckland.com
