Meditek Speciality
    • Since our inception in 1989, we are engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of medical equipment, medical laboratory equipment, hospital medical equipment and pharmaceutical equipment as per the requirements of the health and medical fraternity.

    Services
    • Blood Bank Equipments
    • Blood Collection Monitor Instrument
    • Ultra Plasma Freezer
    • Plasma Freezer
    • Plasma Expressor
    • Platelet Agitator
    • Platelet Incubator
    • Blood Bank Refrigerator
    • Blood Bag Tube Sealer
    • Dialysis chair
    • Refrigerated Microspin Centrifuge
    • Show all 11 services
    Address
    421301 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9224433419 www.meditekspeciality.com
