Diamond Decks
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in San Antonio
Reviews
    • Diamond Decks has over 20 years combined experience in the design and construction residential industry. We inspire to satisfy thousands of Texas homeowners with creative ideas and designs. Our goal is to surround ourselves with the most creative team of honest, positive, and skilled carpenters and tradesmen in the industry. We stand by our quality craftsmanship. Our custom work and attention to detail allows us to create unique solutions for our customers. Diamond Decks builds custom quality decks, patios, pergolas, arbors, screened in porches, outdoor kitchens, stamped concrete and more.

    Services
    • Deck and patio building
    • outdoor kitchen building
    • outdoor constructions and stamped concrete works
    Service areas
    San Antonio and Texas
    Address
    4092 TPC Parkway, Unit 452
    78261 San Antonio
    United States
    +1-2103838113 www.diamonddeckstx.com

    Reviews

    Janna Loyd
    Diamond Decks did an amazing job replacing our deck! The crew was on time, professional and finished ahead of the time given for completion. Thank you to Casey, the project manager, and to Brent and Alex. Our deck is beautiful! There were a few minor issues, but Casey was very responsive and ensured we were happy with the finished project. I would definitely recommend Diamond for your next project!
    2 months ago
    Pam Harris
    Diamond Decks installed an extensive amount of black iron railing around the perimeter of our pool deck and driveway. It was a multi-layer job, with several custom curves and a custom gate. They did an exceptional job and matched existing railing seamlessly. Donnie, Noe and the staff were responsive and informative the entire job. The installation crew was professional and always left my yard spotless. They are true artisans of metal work. I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome. I highly recommend Diamond Decks.
    3 months ago
    JEFF SKLAR
    My wife wanted an outdoor kitchen. I don’t know why, she doesn’t cook. But you know the saying “happy wife happy life.” Seems to work for me. Anyway she had diamond decks come to the house and design an outdoor kitchen. Donnie the owner came out and gave us a quote. The quote was in the ballpark and he had good reviews, so we pulled the trigger. He told us from the onset that it’s gonna take sometime, which wasn’t really a problem for us since you know it’s an outdoor kitchen. I have another one inside. Nothing had seem to go right with the project but Randy our project manager made sure we were completely happy. I won’t go into all the minutia but they made everything right without me having to complain really about anything. In my opinion that’s what make a good company. When things go right every company is great, but when they don’t is when a company can make it or break it. Well diamond decks make it. We and when I say we I’m actually saying my wife are completely satisfied with the work and also quality of equipment they installed. I would recommend Diamond Decks for your outdoor need’s and if we (my wife) decide to do any other projects we will call them.
    4 months ago
    Show all 23 reviews
