Wellington Locksmiths
Other Businesses in Wellington
Reviews (0)
    Car repair project., Wellington Locksmiths
    Car repair project.

    Wellington locksmiths are dedicated, well qualified and trustworthy individuals who are ready to meet all your locksmith needs. We offer 24/7 commercial and residential locksmith services that include re-keying, broken key extraction, changing locks, repairing broken keys, key duplication and we also conduct insurance surveys for different companies. In addition, we repair broken rocks, burglar proof doors and windows, open safes and vaults etc. Our charges are the most customers friendly you are bound to find anywhere in Wellington and our personnel are very friendly while completing your order to the last detail. For free price quotations, you can visit our website at http://www.wellington-locksmiths.com/ or call us on 04 830 3498 and leave the rest to us.

    Services
    • Auto Locksmith Services
    • Key-Cutting Services
    • Home Security Fittings
    • Quick Response Call-outs
    • Home & Office
    Service areas
    • LAMBTON
    • PORIRUA
    • MIRAMAR-RONGOTAI
    • JOHNSONVILLE
    • PETONE
    • OWHIRO-HOUGHTON
    • LOWER HUTT
    • KILBIRNIE
    • OHARIU-NEWLANDS
    • ONSLOW
    • Wellington
    Address
    79 Ranui Cres Khandallah
    6035 Wellington
    New Zealand
    +64-48303498 www.wellington-locksmiths.com
