DeMotte Architects, P.C.
Architects in Ridgefield
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Addition/Remodel, Greenwich CT
    Georgian Colonial, Greenwich, CT
    Custom Colonial, Greenwich, CT
    Colonial Spec House, Greenwich, CT
    Custom Colonial Home, Scarsdale, NY
    Shingle Style Home, Rye Brook, NY
    DeMotte Architects is an architectural firm established in 1990 based in Ridgefield, Ct. While the majority of our projects are located throughout Fairfield County, CT. and Westchester County, NY., we welcome projects beyond the immediate area.

    We specialize in residential design & our projects range from small additions to custom homes, all done in a wide range of styles. No one style defines our work, as each design is a unique reflection of our clients personal taste, their wants & needs, the site & the context of the neighborhood. Regardless of style, each design is based on good design…..being timeless & classic while incorporating modern technology & “best-practice” construction techniques. Brad DeMotte has been practicing for 30+ years & has earned an exceptional reputation among his clients & builders based on trust, knowledge & their confidence in his ability to execute. He takes a creative, professional approach to problem solving that often exceeds his clients expectations. Why hire us? What makes us different? We’re passionate & enthusiastic about what we do which is reflected in every project. We’re meticulous & detail oriented; we like to sweat the details, whether it be design related or construction related. We like challenges & strive for creative solutions to difficult problems, which is the essence of good architecture. Our goal is to meet or exceed our client’s expectations, & we’d welcome the opportunity to work with you on your project…. Contact us for a free consultation.

    Services
    Architectural design, space planning, and feasibility studies
    Service areas
    • Our primary service area is Fairfield County
    • CT & Westchester County
    • NY.
    Address
    635 Danbury Road
    06877 Ridgefield
    United States
    +1-2034318890 www.demottearchitects.com

    Reviews

    Frank Palladino
    Brad did a great job for us. We hired Brad to do partial home remodel and also design a larger extension off the back of our home. Brad’s designs were creative and strong and his construction drawings had meticulous detail. His recommendations were all on point. We also enjoyed his calm demeanor. We look forward to working with Brad again.
    8 months ago
    Peter Hall
    Can't say enough positive things about Brad. We interviewed several architects and after meeting Brad It was immediately clear to us that he was who we wanted to work with. We had a vision for a few remodeling projects and he was able to pull our ideas together to create a plan and design that we are thrilled with. He is professional, creative, and responsive. He provided us with thoughtful feedback throughout the process and continues to make himself available to address our questions and/or concerns. We are so appreciative for his guidance and would highly recommend his services to others.
    about 3 years ago
    Claire Daplyn
    We have really enjoyed working alongside Brad on our house project. He has great ideas, is a good listener., and is very organized. We are extremely happy with the designs and plans that he created for us. We would absolutely recommend him for your project.
    over 2 years ago
