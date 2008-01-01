DeMotte Architects is an architectural firm established in 1990 based in Ridgefield, Ct. While the majority of our projects are located throughout Fairfield County, CT. and Westchester County, NY., we welcome projects beyond the immediate area.

We specialize in residential design & our projects range from small additions to custom homes, all done in a wide range of styles. No one style defines our work, as each design is a unique reflection of our clients personal taste, their wants & needs, the site & the context of the neighborhood. Regardless of style, each design is based on good design…..being timeless & classic while incorporating modern technology & “best-practice” construction techniques. Brad DeMotte has been practicing for 30+ years & has earned an exceptional reputation among his clients & builders based on trust, knowledge & their confidence in his ability to execute. He takes a creative, professional approach to problem solving that often exceeds his clients expectations. Why hire us? What makes us different? We’re passionate & enthusiastic about what we do which is reflected in every project. We’re meticulous & detail oriented; we like to sweat the details, whether it be design related or construction related. We like challenges & strive for creative solutions to difficult problems, which is the essence of good architecture. Our goal is to meet or exceed our client’s expectations, & we’d welcome the opportunity to work with you on your project…. Contact us for a free consultation.