BJS Home Improvement LLC
General Contractors in St. Louis
    • BJS Home Improvement LLC is a full-service remodeling contractor located in St. Louis, MO. We have been serving the St. Louis Metro area for over 30 years. Our skilled craftsmen are dedicated to delivering the best results for your home on time and on budget. High standards of integrity, ethics, and a commitment to total client satisfaction allow us to build customers for life. REFERRALS appreciated:

    Services
    • Complete interior/exterior renovation kitchens
    • baths
    • room additions
    • decks
    • basement/attic conversions
    • complete home remodeling and repair
    Service areas
    • St.Louis metro and surrounding areas
    • St. Louis
    Address
    63123 St. Louis
    United States
    +1-3144527550
