Environmental Design Studio, Inc.
Landscape Architects in Birmingham
    • One of the reasons we love what we do is that no two projects are the same.  With every project we enjoy working with the project team to seamlessly join the building to the land and surrounding context.  A well planned project creates views and harnesses the aesthetic values of the surrounding landscape.

    Services
    • Residential Landscape Design
    • Community Planning
    • Site Planning
    • Commercial Landscape Architecture.
    Service areas
    • Metropolitan Area of Birmingham
    • Alabama
    Address
    1000 Providence Park, Suite 200
    35242 Birmingham
    United States
    +1-2055858414 EnvironmentalDesignStudio.com
