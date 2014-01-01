Jeff Kaufman Principal/Lead Designer

My inspiration comes from the materials I choose to work with, the natural environment, my travel experiences in different countries and the space where the project will be built- how far can I push the envelope? What other materials can accomplish the same result and how to maximize the project within the surroundings. I rely on historical precedent, not magazines or the internet- I am intrigued by mixing the old with the new.

JMKA | architects views each project as a new canvas. We integrate the client’s vision and aspirations, work within a budget and provide hands-on management of the details and the craft. A unique, personal architectural process is the hallmark of our firm.

About Our Company

JMKA | architects believes that the best ideas evolve from an engaging and collaborative design process with clients, consultants, and our firm. We build a team that educates through the process so that the final solution is a common ownership of innovative solutions.