SPDA- Shalini Pereira Design Associates
Interior Architects in Gurgaon
    SPDA is a boutique design studio focused on providing architectural & interior design consultancy services. The studio adopts the "Less is more" approach and has a distinctly contemporary and elegant style. SPDA believes in creating spaces that are beautiful, functional and reflective of the client's lifestyle. A key part of the firm's ethos is the value it places on the principle of Quality rather than Quantity.

    Service areas
    Gurgaon
    Address
    A 137 (First Floor), Unitech Arcadia Commercial Complex, South City 2
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-1244140148 spda.in/
