foley&amp;cox
Interior Designers & Decorators in New York
Reviews
    • Greenwich, foley&cox foley&cox Living room
    Greenwich, foley&cox foley&cox Living room
    Greenwich, foley&cox foley&cox Modern Kitchen
    Greenwich

    foley&cox is a premier interior design firm recognized for its style and versatility. Its staff has extensive experience with luxurious residential projects, yachts and private aircraft interiors. foley&cox maintains the highest standards of collaboration between client and architect to assure fit – not just for a particular environment, but for those occupying it as well. The designers give extensive attention to detail, and incorporate the broadest spectrum of materials.

    New York-based foley&cox has been designing internationally since 2002. The firm’s distinctive yet approachable interiors have appeared in discerning locations including Manhattan, the Hamptons, Hyannisport, the Gulf Coast, Big Sky, Kitzbuhl, Monaco, and the Bahamas.

    Their eye for design has been widely praised in major publications, including Architectural Digest, Town & Country, New York Home, Hamptons Cottages and Gardens, Shelter Interiors, and AD Germany.

    foley&cox believes that creating comfortably luxurious living environments is achieved through a keen understanding of each client. Interpreting lifestyles and personalities, foley&cox creates highly individualized interiors. The result is a serene space infused with the client’s personal style.

    Address
    135 West 29th Street, Suite 900
    10001 New York
    United States
    +1-2125295800 www.foleyandcox.com/interiors

    Reviews

    Christine Fields
    Michael Cox is a client. While doing business together, I was able to preview his work as an interior designer. I was so impressed by the artistic style, the coordination of colors, objects and the inspiration of character used in the customized and personalized design of individual projects, that I requested Michael Cox be listed as a preferred Vendor in our real estate Company
    11 months ago
    Mariana da Rosa Wendt
    over 5 years ago
