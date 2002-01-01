foley&cox is a premier interior design firm recognized for its style and versatility. Its staff has extensive experience with luxurious residential projects, yachts and private aircraft interiors. foley&cox maintains the highest standards of collaboration between client and architect to assure fit – not just for a particular environment, but for those occupying it as well. The designers give extensive attention to detail, and incorporate the broadest spectrum of materials.

New York-based foley&cox has been designing internationally since 2002. The firm’s distinctive yet approachable interiors have appeared in discerning locations including Manhattan, the Hamptons, Hyannisport, the Gulf Coast, Big Sky, Kitzbuhl, Monaco, and the Bahamas.

Their eye for design has been widely praised in major publications, including Architectural Digest, Town & Country, New York Home, Hamptons Cottages and Gardens, Shelter Interiors, and AD Germany.

foley&cox believes that creating comfortably luxurious living environments is achieved through a keen understanding of each client. Interpreting lifestyles and personalities, foley&cox creates highly individualized interiors. The result is a serene space infused with the client’s personal style.