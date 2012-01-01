Your browser is out-of-date.

Dahl House Design LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Aurora
Reviews (5)
    Luxury Master Bath
    Aqua Ambiance
    A Modern Haven
    Cozy Bungalow

    Dahl House Design, LLC offers you a complete and flexible package of residential home design services. There’s no project or area of your home that is too big or too small for us to convert into a perfectly designed and incredibly beautiful living space!
    Denver interior designer Dahl House Design, LLC, has been improving area homes and spaces since 2012. As a full-service firm, Dahl House Design’s goal is to work with clients throughout the entire home interior design process in an effort to create authentic and functional spaces that truly reflect a client’s individual needs and personality. Launched by owner Christa Dahl-Grover, Dahl House Design has grown to a team-based firm that utilizes the skills of both Christa and designer Ashley Shiflett.

    The relationship Christa and Ashley share is what helps set Dahl House Design apart from other Denver interior designers. Working together as a team on each project, Christa and Ashley incorporate their diverse talents to produce superior and unique design products. This partnership works to each client’s advantage by allowing Dahl House Design to exceed their expectations and achieve the best possible design solutions for each individual need.

    Services
    • interior design
    • basement design
    • bathroom design
    • bedroom design
    • closet design
    • color consultant
    • custom window treatments
    • dining room design
    • family room desig
    • home office design
    • home staging
    • interior lighting design
    • kids bedroom design
    • kitchen design
    Service areas
    Denver and CO
    Address
    17882 E Iowa Avenue
    80017 Aurora
    United States
    +1-3039957796 iicd-runa.org

    Reviews

    Hanna
    Christa and Ashley put together a feel that is elegant, comfortable, and understated. Their aesthetic approach is as lovely as they are to work with!
    over 3 years ago
    jennifer perkins
    I've worked with Christa on several jobs and she is my favorite designer in Denver! Professional, smart, affordable and so talented. Christa is all about the details and you can see it in the finished product.
    about 3 years ago
    Joseph Rosales-Herring
    What a great company!! From the designs to the service. All the way down to the last detail, Christa and her team do a phenomenal job! There is no job too big or too small. I highly recommend Dahl House Designs for all your interior design/remodeling projects!
    over 3 years ago
