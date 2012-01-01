Dahl House Design, LLC offers you a complete and flexible package of residential home design services. There’s no project or area of your home that is too big or too small for us to convert into a perfectly designed and incredibly beautiful living space!

Denver interior designer Dahl House Design, LLC, has been improving area homes and spaces since 2012. As a full-service firm, Dahl House Design’s goal is to work with clients throughout the entire home interior design process in an effort to create authentic and functional spaces that truly reflect a client’s individual needs and personality. Launched by owner Christa Dahl-Grover, Dahl House Design has grown to a team-based firm that utilizes the skills of both Christa and designer Ashley Shiflett.

The relationship Christa and Ashley share is what helps set Dahl House Design apart from other Denver interior designers. Working together as a team on each project, Christa and Ashley incorporate their diverse talents to produce superior and unique design products. This partnership works to each client’s advantage by allowing Dahl House Design to exceed their expectations and achieve the best possible design solutions for each individual need.