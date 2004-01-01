Your browser is out-of-date.

Fusion Architecture
Architects in Liberty Lake
    • Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area design firm specializing in custom residential, multi-family and small commercial projects. I bring a strong design sense coupled with a unique ability to work with the builders and tradesman through the construction phase of my projects to make sure the design concept is carried through to completion. I would say my biggest design skill is my ability to listen and interpret the thoughts and ideas that my clients share with me. My designs incorporate a variety of raw materials; wood, steel and concrete to enhance the uniqueness of the projects I work on. I am a Licensed Architect in Washington and Idaho and I have been LEED accredited through the United States Green Building Council since 2004 in the specialty area of Building Design + Construction.

    Services
    • Building Design
    • Construction Drawings
    • Custom Homes
    • Energy-Efficient Homes
    • Green Building
    • Home Additions
    • Sustainable Design
    • Universal Design
    • 3D Home Design
    • Home Restoration
    • Remodeling
    • Custom Residential Design
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    • Liberty Lake
    • Post Falls
    • Spokane
    • Spokane Valley
    • Coeur d'Alene
    • Sandpoint
    Address
    99019 Liberty Lake
    United States
    +1-5098080270
