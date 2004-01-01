Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area design firm specializing in custom residential, multi-family and small commercial projects. I bring a strong design sense coupled with a unique ability to work with the builders and tradesman through the construction phase of my projects to make sure the design concept is carried through to completion. I would say my biggest design skill is my ability to listen and interpret the thoughts and ideas that my clients share with me. My designs incorporate a variety of raw materials; wood, steel and concrete to enhance the uniqueness of the projects I work on. I am a Licensed Architect in Washington and Idaho and I have been LEED accredited through the United States Green Building Council since 2004 in the specialty area of Building Design + Construction.
- Building Design
- Construction Drawings
- Custom Homes
- Energy-Efficient Homes
- Green Building
- Home Additions
- Sustainable Design
- Universal Design
- 3D Home Design
- Home Restoration
- Remodeling
- Custom Residential Design
