Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk
Designers in Moscow
Overview 17Projects (17) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Villa with the pool, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Villa with the pool, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Villa with the pool, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +27
    Villa with the pool
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Living Room
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Living Room
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Living Room
    +12
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Dressing Room
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Bedroom
    +11
    Apartment in a modern style in Moscow
    House in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Living Room
    House in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Living Room
    House in a modern style in Moscow, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Living Room
    House in a modern style in Moscow
    Pavilion, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Terrace
    Pavilion, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Terrace
    Pavilion, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Modern Terrace
    +6
    Pavilion
    Villa, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Living room
    Villa, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Living room
    Villa, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Living room
    +5
    Villa
    Show all 17 projects
    Service areas
    Moscow
    Address
    125009 Moscow
    Russia
    +7-4994991129 idizainer.ru
      Add SEO element