Plusch Living
Kitchen Manufacturers in Mumbai
Reviews (6)
    Best Modular & Luxury Kitchen Designs

    Plusch is one of the leading company that provides the best designs for modern kitchens.  It is capable of designing number of kitchens at the same time. It provides all the services at reasonable prices. If you are looking to design modern kitchen for your home, contact Plusch, The Art of Precision.

    http://pluschliving.com/

    Best Modular & Luxury Kitchen Provider
    India and Mumbai
    Ashford Chambers, Old Citylight Theatre
    400016 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2224467750 pluschliving.com
    PluschLiving is known for designing the best modular kitchens in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad . They are expertise in designing luxury lifestyle. They mainly design Goldreif Kitchens and Poggenpohl Kitchens.

    Website : www.pluschliving.com

    amol mane
    Nice place and office
    5 months ago
    Avez Mohidin
    over 2 years ago
    Shine Joseph
    Luxury Brands
    about 5 years ago
