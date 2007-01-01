Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
New Home Real Estate
Real Estate Agents in Lorgues
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Estate agencies in the the South of France in the Var and at the Cote d'Azur.

    New Home, an international estate agent based in Lorgues since 2007 and in Roquebrune s. Argens since 2011 works with a national and an international client base and has a team of international property specialists to assist you during your search and purchase process of a property in the Var or at the Cote d'Azur, also they can advise on legal matters related to the purchase of a property by international property buyers.

    Service areas
    • South of France
    • department Var and Cote d'Azur
    • Lorgues
    Address
    7 Cours de la République
    83510 Lorgues
    France
    +33-494474954 www.new-home.fr

    Reviews

    Bent Onsager
    Caroline was extremely helpful and nice and my advice is to contact this agency both to sell and buy properties. She really went out of her way to assist us and knew everything we wanted to know ! Could not have been better...
    8 months ago
    Elloy
    Friendly staff, understand what international buyers are looking for so much better than the competition. Keeps promisses, clear communication taking into account what can be expected within the range of real estate agents.
    over 5 years ago
    David Nolan
    We had a great experience dealing with "New Home" in Lorgues. They are very professional, have great local knowledge and the agency is well known in the area. We also found them very responsive to any questions and to emails. We can highly recommend you use them for your property requirements in Lorgues and in the wider Var region. Regards.....
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element