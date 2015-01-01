31/44 Architects was established in 2010 by William Burges, James Jeffries and Stephen Davies. The practice name references their locations with studios in both the Netherlands (Amsterdam) and the UK (London). Their current team of ten, comprising architects and architectural assistants is predominantly based in their East London studio near Brick Lane.

The practice works on projects ranging in scale from strategic masterplanning through to smaller scale residential work. During 2015 they completed a family home in the Netherlands and a mixed-use retail and hotel building in Shoreditch, London.

Projects currently in development include refurbishing the conference facilities at The Barbican in London, apartment buildings and a further East London hotel. During 2016 they will complete a number of one-off individual new-build homes dotted around London.

Buildings are characterised by a thoughtful response to context – they are not conceived in isolation, but instead grow out of the particular conditions of each setting, resulting in buildings with an inherent connection to their site whilst ensuring that they are a close reflection of their clients’ requirements. Careful detailing and craftsmanship of work is common to all 31/44 projects with all projects drawn, tested and coordinated with both CAD and physical models. In both London and Amsterdam they have assembled strong consultant partners with which to deliver projects ensuring they deliver economic, robust and thoughtful buildings.

They teach an undergraduate studio at Kingston University, London and are regular professional practice examiners at a number of architecture schools. Teaching has become a fundamental part of the practice; the constant articulation of ideas, observations and proposals required in the teaching studio transfers to their design studio. It is an essential discipline that continues to help define 31/44.