Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ksenia Konovalova Design
Architects in Moscow
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Small kitchen interior design, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Kitchen Wood White
    Small kitchen interior design, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Kitchen Wood White
    Small kitchen interior design, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Kitchen Wood White
    +5
    Small kitchen interior design
    Apartment in Otrada estate, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Living Room Grey
    Apartment in Otrada estate, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Living Room Grey
    Apartment in Otrada estate, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Living Room Grey
    +11
    Apartment in Otrada estate
    Small studio for young man in Krasnogorsk city, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Living Room
    Small studio for young man in Krasnogorsk city, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Living Room
    Small studio for young man in Krasnogorsk city, Ksenia Konovalova Design Ksenia Konovalova Design Modern Kitchen
    +7
    Small studio for young man in Krasnogorsk city

    I'm a private architect - interior designer.

    Service areas
    Moscow
    Address
    143442 Moscow
    Russia
    www.kk-architect.ru
      Add SEO element