Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sai Palace Inn
Other Businesses in Mumbai
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • At Sai Palace Inn, you will find an ambience that strives to bring to life, value-additions in hospitality through and intelligent blend of choice locations, superior amenities and personalized service. Sai Palace Inn is one of the Best Hotels in Santacruz East, Mumbai. We provide Hotels Near Mumbai Airport, Hotels Near Santacruz Station.

    Services
    • Hotels in Mumbai
    • Hotels in santacruz
    • Hotels near Mumbai airport
    • Budget hotels
    • Hotels near santacruz station
    • Sai palace inn hotel
    • Hotels in santacruz east Mumbai
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    Gopal Krishna Restaurant, Opp. Post Office, Nehru Road, Near Bus Depot, Near Santacruz East Railway Station
    400055 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9167775682 www.saipalaceinn.co.in
      Add SEO element