Crystals Group
Other Businesses in Mumbai
Reviews (4)
    • Crystals Group is an additional unit of E.B Industries. Crystals was started in 2011 with a intention to provide Quality product and services to shot blasting machine and shot peening machine users.

    Services
    • Shot Blasting Machine Spares Parts
    • Shot Blasting Machine Modification
    • Shot Blasting Machine Reconditioning
    • Shot Blasting Blade
    • Manganese Perforated Plate
    • Shot Blasting Equipment
    • Shot Blasting Machine Consultants
    • Shot Peening Machine
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    5, A.M Industrial Estate, Sonawala Cross Road No 2, Goregaon (E)
    400063 Mumbai
    India
    +91-919769766306 crystals-group.com

    Reviews

    Pragati Patil
    almost 5 years ago
    Priyanka Lokhande
    almost 5 years ago
    Rahul Barnwal
    best spare parts provide in Mumbai with the excellent quality.
    almost 4 years ago
