Feldman Architecture
Architects in San Francisco
Reviews (3)
    Twin Peaks, Feldman Architecture
    Twin Peaks, Feldman Architecture
    Twin Peaks, Feldman Architecture
    +11
    Twin Peaks
    The Meadow Home, Feldman Architecture
    The Meadow Home, Feldman Architecture
    The Meadow Home, Feldman Architecture
    +8
    The Meadow Home
    Woodpecker Ranch, Feldman Architecture
    Woodpecker Ranch, Feldman Architecture
    Woodpecker Ranch, Feldman Architecture
    +6
    Woodpecker Ranch
    Sausalito Outlook, Feldman Architecture
    Sausalito Outlook, Feldman Architecture
    Sausalito Outlook, Feldman Architecture
    +9
    Sausalito Outlook
    Mill Valley Cabins, Feldman Architecture
    Mill Valley Cabins, Feldman Architecture
    Mill Valley Cabins, Feldman Architecture
    +7
    Mill Valley Cabins
    Creekside Residence, Feldman Architecture
    Creekside Residence, Feldman Architecture
    Creekside Residence, Feldman Architecture
    +3
    Creekside Residence
    Feldman Architecture is an innovative residential and commercial studio known for creating buildings that sit lightly on the earth: beautiful, healthful, and soulful spaces that enhance our clients’ lives, our communities, and the environment.

    The studio's culture is also informal and non-hierarchical; members of the small firm work with clients in an engaging, shared process to find smart and sustainable solutions. Closely guiding projects from design through construction, designers and project managers are deeply involved in research and probing the parameters of a project. Strong alliances with consultants, builders and artisans contribute to carefully informed design decisions and result in fully realized projects with conceptual clarity and precise detailing.

    Services
    Residential/Commercial/Interiors
    Service areas
    California & Beyond
    Company awards
    http://feldmanarchitecture.com/awards-recognition/
    Address
    1648 Pacific Ave, Suite B
    94109 San Francisco
    United States
    +1-4152521441 www.feldmanarchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Markus Beber Markus Beber
    I can only recommend. Very patient and thorough.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2017
    Cody West
    We've built five homes for Feldman Architecture. They are a top notch firm - creative, professional, communicative, and fun to work with. The clients love them and we appreciate their involvement and approach to each project. We look forward to more in the future. #grozaconstruction
    about 5 years ago
    Gretchen Whittier
    We have had the incredible opportunity of working with Feldman Architecture on a number of residences in the Bay Area. They truly understand how to design & build a home that responds to their client's dreams and the unique character of each property. They not only respect the input from each design team member but know that this collaborative approach results in the most successful projects. They turn simple, meaningful gestures into fabulous, innovative homes.
    over 3 years ago
