Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cape Town Waterproofing
Roofing & Gutters in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gutters installation project. , Cape Town Waterproofing Cape Town Waterproofing
    Gutters installation project. , Cape Town Waterproofing Cape Town Waterproofing
    Gutters installation project. , Cape Town Waterproofing Cape Town Waterproofing
    +1
    Gutters installation project.

    If you suspect that your roof is leaking, you don't have to wait until you see water marks on the ceiling, you need to take action before it gets out of hand. Our qualified personnel can waterproof your house as well as install Gutters and Fascias at affordable prizes. Give us that call  on 021 300 1822 and our experts will help you solve all your repair, installation and waterproofing problems that you have.

    Services
    • Damp Proofing
    • Roof Repair &Roof Renovation
    • Fascia & Guttering Installation
    Service areas
    • City Centre (Central)
    • Northern Suburbs
    • South Peninsula
    • AS & West Coast
    • Cape Town
    Address
    29 Harries Street, Western Cape
    7801 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001879 www.waterproofing-capetown.com

    Reviews

    Irving Rain Gutters
    Irving Rain Gutters
    over 3 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element