Carpet cleaning is our specialty and we have emerged as the best due to the quality cleaning services we offer to our clients in Auckland. Our team is made up of qualified personnel who have vast experience in carpet cleaning, stain removal, upholstery cleaning and even carpet repair. we also invest in the best equipment that use the latest technology to clean your carpet and upholstery and which do not damage the fabric of your carpet. Call us today on 09 950 7177 for any carpet cleaning service or repair and we guarantee great results.