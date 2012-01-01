Brett Nicole Interiors is a full-service interior decorating company that has been serving the DFW Metroplex since 2012. We specialize in designing modern, eclectic, and transitional spaces that leave your home completely "drool-worthy".
- Services
- Design Consultation
- Room Styling
- Staging
- E-Design (for non-local clients only)
- Concept to Completion—Full Design + Project Management
- Service areas
- DFW Metroplex
- The Colony
- Carrollton
- Plano
- Frisco
- Allen
- Dallas
- Flower Mound
- Lantana
- Denton
- Irving
- Show all 11 service areas
- Address
-
3929 Oakmont Drive
75056 The Colony
United States
+1-7134081709 www.brettnicoleinteriors.com