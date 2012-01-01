Your browser is out-of-date.

Brett Nicole Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in The Colony
Reviews
Projects

    • Sophisticated Country Home, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Study/office
    Sophisticated Country Home, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Study/office
    Sophisticated Country Home, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Study/office
    +15
    Sophisticated Country Home
    Urban Retreat, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Urban Retreat, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Urban Retreat, Brett Nicole Interiors Brett Nicole Interiors Modern Kitchen White
    +17
    Urban Retreat

    Brett Nicole Interiors is a full-service interior decorating company that has been serving the DFW Metroplex since 2012. We specialize in designing modern, eclectic, and transitional spaces that leave your home completely "drool-worthy".

    Services
    • Design Consultation
    • Room Styling
    • Staging
    • E-Design (for non-local clients only)
    • Concept to Completion—Full Design + Project Management
    Service areas
    • DFW Metroplex
    • The Colony
    • Carrollton
    • Plano
    • Frisco
    • Allen
    • Dallas
    • Flower Mound
    • Lantana
    • Denton
    • Irving
    • Show all 11 service areas
    Address
    3929 Oakmont Drive
    75056 The Colony
    United States
    +1-7134081709 www.brettnicoleinteriors.com
