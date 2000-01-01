Your browser is out-of-date.

Christopher Architecture &amp; Interiors
Architects in Birmingham
    French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
    French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
    French Normandy Indian Springs Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Classic style houses
    +15
    French Normandy Indian Springs Home
    Brick and Stone Cottage , Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Country style house
    Brick and Stone Cottage , Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Country style house
    Brick and Stone Cottage , Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Country style house
    +7
    Brick and Stone Cottage
    Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Modern Houses
    Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Modern Houses
    Modern Smith Lake Home, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Modern Living Room
    +4
    Modern Smith Lake Home
    Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
    Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
    Lakefront Retreat, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Rustic style bedroom
    +19
    Lakefront Retreat
    Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
    Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
    Spanish Colonial Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
    +16
    Spanish Colonial Interiors
    Pool House Architecture and Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Pool
    Pool House Architecture and Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Living room
    Pool House Architecture and Interiors, Christopher Architecture & Interiors Christopher Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
    +9
    Pool House Architecture and Interiors
    Christopher Architecture & Interiors is a full-service design firm that specializes in custom residential and boutique commercial design. Christopher Architecture & Interiors has an award-winning team with a vast array of experience in all facets of design. The team's expertise in both architecture and interior design gives the firm a unique ability to collaborate internally on each project. We feel that offering these services enables us to deliver a seamless product by blending responsive architecture and thoughtful interiors to create a cohesive environment that complements each client's lifestyle and personality.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Land Planning
    Service areas
    All Areas
    Company awards
    • 2015 ASID AL Design Excellence | Historic Preservation
    • 2016 AIA Birmingham Merit Award | Residential
    • 2016 HGTV Faces of Design Finalist | Waterside Retreats
    • 2016 HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick | Waterside Retreats
    Address
    2601 Highland Avenue S
    35205 Birmingham
    United States
    +1-2054138531 www.christopherai.com
