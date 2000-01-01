Christopher Architecture & Interiors is a full-service design firm that specializes in custom residential and boutique commercial design. Christopher Architecture & Interiors has an award-winning team with a vast array of experience in all facets of design. The team's expertise in both architecture and interior design gives the firm a unique ability to collaborate internally on each project. We feel that offering these services enables us to deliver a seamless product by blending responsive architecture and thoughtful interiors to create a cohesive environment that complements each client's lifestyle and personality.
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and Land Planning
- Service areas
- All Areas
- Company awards
- 2015 ASID AL Design Excellence | Historic Preservation
- 2016 AIA Birmingham Merit Award | Residential
- 2016 HGTV Faces of Design Finalist | Waterside Retreats
- 2016 HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick | Waterside Retreats
- Address
-
2601 Highland Avenue S
35205 Birmingham
United States
+1-2054138531 www.christopherai.com