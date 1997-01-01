Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aidlin Darling Design
Architects in San Francisco
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Stanford Residence, Aidlin Darling Design Aidlin Darling Design Modern Houses
    Stanford Residence, Aidlin Darling Design Aidlin Darling Design Modern Houses
    Stanford Residence, Aidlin Darling Design Aidlin Darling Design Modern Windows and Doors
    +8
    Stanford Residence

    With a shared interest in exploring design across a wide range of scales, programs, and disciplines, partners Joshua Aidlin and David Darling started Aidlin Darling Design around a woodshop in 1997. With an emphasis on designing for all of the senses they have cultivated a diverse and collaborative studio that acts as the creative hub for an extended network of builders, fabricators, artists, engineers, chefs, and other collaborators. Recent work includes In Situ, a restaurant in the new SFMOMA; a 160,000 square foot LEED Gold brewery in San Leandro; a high school in Santa Rosa; and Stanford University’s Windhover Contemplative Center, a non-denominational art chapel that serves as a refuge for students and faculty.

    In recent years, the firm has garnered over 130 regional, national, and international awards including the Smithsonian’s Cooper- Hewitt’s 2013 National Design Award for their body of work, a James Beard Award, six American Architecture Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum, two International Civic Trust Awards, and several awards from the AIA, IIDA, and ASLA.

    Services
    • Residential Architecture
    • Commercial Architecture
    • Institutional Architecture
    • Cultural Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    Service areas
    Worldwide and San Francisco
    Address
    500 3rd St #410
    94107 San Francisco
    United States
    +1-4159745603 www.aidlindarlingdesign.com

    Reviews

    Rich Stevens
    almost 2 years ago

    Recent mentions by the homify editorial team

      Add SEO element