With a shared interest in exploring design across a wide range of scales, programs, and disciplines, partners Joshua Aidlin and David Darling started Aidlin Darling Design around a woodshop in 1997. With an emphasis on designing for all of the senses they have cultivated a diverse and collaborative studio that acts as the creative hub for an extended network of builders, fabricators, artists, engineers, chefs, and other collaborators. Recent work includes In Situ, a restaurant in the new SFMOMA; a 160,000 square foot LEED Gold brewery in San Leandro; a high school in Santa Rosa; and Stanford University’s Windhover Contemplative Center, a non-denominational art chapel that serves as a refuge for students and faculty.

In recent years, the firm has garnered over 130 regional, national, and international awards including the Smithsonian’s Cooper- Hewitt’s 2013 National Design Award for their body of work, a James Beard Award, six American Architecture Awards from the Chicago Athenaeum, two International Civic Trust Awards, and several awards from the AIA, IIDA, and ASLA.