IBB is a full-service fine furnishings store & design center known for offering high-quality furnishings and fashioning color-infused spaces.



Once an interior design solo effort on the part of designer Beth Rafferty, the business she founded more than 30 years ago has since grown into an award-winning firm encompassing a 40,000-square-foot fine furnishings store and design resource center staffed by more than 30 professional designers. IBB Design Fine Furnishings, located in Frisco, offers a diverse mix of name-brand home furnishings and accessories hand-selected by its design staff from markets around the world. Regarded as “The place to shop for furnishings with style and luxurious designer details”, IBB’s sizeable inventory offers something beautiful for every budget.

In IBB’s expansive store, patrons are free to shop a showroom floor that features a wide range of styles—everything transitional to traditional looks—or employ one of IBB Design’s expert designers to finish their rooms. IBB has transformed vacation homes, luxury RVs, and private planes for clients nationwide. A turnkey operation, IBB’s designers have also helped clients move by outfitting their new homes down to the last detail, including purchasing linens, toiletries, stocking the refrigerator, and getting the champagne ready for a welcoming celebration!

IBB’s unrivaled facility offers over 40,000 square feet of shopping including name brands like Century, Baker, Hickory Chair, Thayer Coggin, Swaim, Henredon, Hancock & Moore, Vanguard, Lee Industries, Hickory White, Sherrill, Taylor King, Tomlinson, Lane, Lexington, Theodore Alexander, Hooker, Hekman, Maitland-Smith, Braddington Youngand others. IBB also offers an exclusive collection featuring upholstery, a custom drapery program & other soft good items for the home.

In stock, you will find a range of accessory lines including Global Views, John Richard, Arteriors, Worlds Away, Barclay Butera, Jamie Young, Lazy Susan, Roma, Eastern Accents Bedding, NDI, Cyan, Uttermost, Interlude, IMAX, W King Ambler, Soicher-Marin, Aiden Gray and many more.

For those who love beautiful color schemes, fine designer details, and professional solutions, IBB offers it all in one convenient place. All in-stock furnishings are available for immediate delivery.