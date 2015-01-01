Matthew Murrey Design is an award-winning landscape design firm, specializing in designing and detailing architecturally significant landscape projects.

Sophisticated and timeless, understated and caring, our projects and our efforts focus on dreams, not trends. Expectations, not fads. We present a level of formality and structure to our clients’ homes that blends classic design principles with fresh thought and perspective.

We artfully translate our clients’ visions into one-of-a-kind realities. The kind of reality that is only realized by combining a design-focused approach with the thoughtful eye of Matthew Murrey himself. Every project balances color, light, form and texture to create an understated elegance that inspires — no matter the style desired.

Services Provided: 3D Rendering, Construction Drawings, Custom Fire Pits, Custom Water Features, Drought Tolerant Landscaping, Garden Design, Gazebo Design & Construction, Hardscaping, Shed Design & Construction, Site Planning, Swimming Pool Design

Areas Served: Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Highland Park, North Dallas, Oak Lawn, Richardson, University Park, PRESTON HOLLOW, FLOWER MOUND, SOUTHLAKE, WESTLAKE, Austin, Houston, Frisco, Plano, McKinney

Certifications and Awards: APLD Designer of the Year 2016 - Bronze MedalHearth & Home Outdoor Rooms 2015