Matthew Murrey Design
Landscape Architects in Dallas
    • Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Patios & Decks
    Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Patios & Decks
    Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Pool
    +9
    Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design
    Modern Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Minimalist style garden
    Modern Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Minimalist style garden
    Modern Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Minimalist style garden
    +10
    Modern Landscape Design
    Classic Contemporary Outdoor Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design
    Classic Contemporary Outdoor Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design
    Classic Contemporary Outdoor Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design
    +2
    Classic Contemporary Outdoor Design

    Matthew Murrey Design is an award-winning landscape design firm, specializing in designing and detailing architecturally significant landscape projects. 

    Sophisticated and timeless, understated and caring, our projects and our efforts focus on dreams, not trends. Expectations, not fads. We present a level of formality and structure to our clients’ homes that blends classic design principles with fresh thought and perspective. 

    We artfully translate our clients’ visions into one-of-a-kind realities. The kind of reality that is only realized by combining a design-focused approach with the thoughtful eye of Matthew Murrey himself. Every project balances color, light, form and texture to create an understated elegance that inspires — no matter the style desired. 

    Services Provided: 3D Rendering, Construction Drawings, Custom Fire Pits, Custom Water Features, Drought Tolerant Landscaping, Garden Design, Gazebo Design & Construction, Hardscaping, Shed Design & Construction, Site Planning, Swimming Pool Design 

    Areas Served: Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Highland Park, North Dallas, Oak Lawn, Richardson, University Park, PRESTON HOLLOW, FLOWER MOUND, SOUTHLAKE, WESTLAKE, Austin, Houston, Frisco, Plano, McKinney 

    Certifications and Awards: APLD Designer of the Year 2016 - Bronze MedalHearth & Home Outdoor Rooms 2015

    Services
    • Landscape Design
    • Garden Design
    • 3D Modeling
    • Pool Design
    • Concept Design
    • Construction Detailing
    • Contractor Selection
    • Project Monitoring
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Dallas
    • Fort Worth
    • Austin
    • Houston
    Company awards
    2016 APLD Designer of the Year—Bronze Award—Residential Design over $100,000, Hearth & Home Best Outdoor Rooms 2015
    Address
    4145 TRAVIS STREET, SUITE 102
    75204 Dallas
    United States
    +1-9729780565 matthewmurrey.com
