Foran Interior Design is an award-winning Plano TX / Dallas interior design firm. Listed in Top Ten Dallas Interior Designers and Freshhome for Best Interiors in Dallas. We specialize in helping you achieve your goals. We are an experienced interior design team providing furniture, draperies / window coverings, lighting and accessories. We also have a selection service for people building new homes. Michael Foran, ASID (head designer) use his creativity and your personal style to create rooms that are beautiful and comfortable. We ask you questions to capture your personal style and taste. That way, we can provide you with a beautiful environment that is uniquely your own. Whether you prefer traditional, transitional or contemporary, we can help you.
- Services
- Interior design
- furniture
- draperies
- window treatments
- home accessories
- new home selection service
- flooring
- artwork
- architectural design
- space planning and rugs
- Service areas
- Dallas
- Frisco
- Plano
- Southlake
- Westlake
- Argyle
- Prosper
- McKinney
- Fairview
- University Park
- Highland Park
- Preston Hollow
- DFW
- Company awards
- Freshhome Best Interior Designers in Dallas, Top Ten Dallas Interior Designer, Featured in Spectacular Homes, Winner of Best of Houzz, Professional member of American Society of Interior Designers, Winner of D Home Magazine Design Awards
- Address
-
9728 Fandango Lane
75025 Plano
United States
+1-4692693625 www.foraninteriordesign.com