Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Foran Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Plano
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Eclectic transitional new home, Foran Interior Design Foran Interior Design Living room
    Eclectic transitional new home, Foran Interior Design Foran Interior Design Living room
    Eclectic transitional new home

    Foran Interior Design is an award-winning Plano TX / Dallas interior design firm. Listed in Top Ten Dallas Interior Designers and Freshhome for Best Interiors in Dallas. We specialize in helping you achieve your goals. We are an experienced interior design team providing furniture, draperies / window coverings, lighting and accessories. We also have a selection service for people building new homes. Michael Foran, ASID (head designer) use his creativity and your personal style to create rooms that are beautiful and comfortable. We ask you questions to capture your personal style and taste. That way, we can provide you with a beautiful environment that is uniquely your own. Whether you prefer traditional, transitional or contemporary, we can help you.

    Services
    • Interior design
    • furniture
    • draperies
    • window treatments
    • home accessories
    • new home selection service
    • flooring
    • artwork
    • architectural design
    • space planning and rugs
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    • Dallas
    • Frisco
    • Plano
    • Southlake
    • Westlake
    • Argyle
    • Prosper
    • McKinney
    • Fairview
    • University Park
    • Highland Park
    • Preston Hollow
    • DFW
    • Show all 13 service areas
    Company awards
    Freshhome Best Interior Designers in Dallas, Top Ten Dallas Interior Designer, Featured in Spectacular Homes, Winner of Best of Houzz, Professional member of American Society of Interior Designers, Winner of D Home Magazine Design Awards
    Address
    9728 Fandango Lane
    75025 Plano
    United States
    +1-4692693625 www.foraninteriordesign.com
      Add SEO element