MasterPLAN Outdoor Living
Landscape Designers in Brodheadsville
Reviews (0)
    Wichryk Residence
    Kalimtzis Residence
    Stitt Residence
    Halis Residence
    Quick Residence
    Stinebaugh Residence
    MasterPLAN Outdoor Living is a design-build firm that seeks to inspire clients through the creation of personalized and timeless outdoor living spaces, perfect for enjoyment on all levels.  We seek to eliminate the gap between the inside and outside of your home, because we believe your outdoor living space should feel as much of a part of your home as your favorite room.  A seamless indoor to outdoor transition creates an extension of your living space and enhances the overall enjoyment of your property. 

    From MasterPLAN’s design and installation of structure and landscape, a comprehensive and cohesive outdoor living plan is all it takes to live your best life outdoors.  By the means of our personal client partnership, you will quickly realize that you truly can create your favorite memories in the comfort of your own beautiful backyard.  From sipping your morning coffee on your new patio or deck to playing with loved ones in the swimming pool or cozying up tight by the fireplace, we are certain that you will fall in love with your home all over again. 

    When exterior architecture meets function and style, you have MasterPLAN.

    Services
    • Landscape Design/Manage/Build
    • Backyard Transformations
    • Custom Design
    • 3D Renderings
    • Construction Drawings
    • Custom Fire Pits
    • Custom Water Features
    • Deck Building
    • Drought Tolerant Landscaping
    • Fence Installation
    • Garden Design
    • Gazebo Design & Construction
    • Hardscaping
    • Masonry
    • Shed Design & Construction
    • Site Planning
    • Swimming Pool Design
    • Landscaping
    • Patios
    • Fire features
    • Pergolas
    • Show all 21 services
    Service areas
    • Pennsylvania
    • United States. Our service area spans from the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley
    • through the Main Line of Philadelphia.
    Company awards
    • -2016 & 2017 Lehigh Valley Builders Association Award Winner
    • -2015 Master Design Award Winner
    • -Prominately featured in Lehigh Valley Style
    • -Nationally published in The Designer
    • -Best of Houzz 2015
    • -2012 / 2013 / 2014 Angie's List Super Service Award
    Address
    141 Karen Glen Way
    18322 Brodheadsville
    United States
    +1-6106282480 www.masterplanpa.com
