We are a full-service interior design firm based in Dallas Ft. Worth. We believe interesting is better than perfection. Perfection lends itself to legalism which squelches creativity. With permission to break all the rules, and defy status quo, your home should reflect who you are not what you think you should be. This simple contemporary and functional approach to design is a breath-of-fresh-air for many clients. Breaking out of the mundane or expected to create an inspiring pulled together look that reflects the best of who you are.