Urbanology Designs
Designers in North Richland Hills
    Contemporary Chic Loft, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Modern Living Room
    Contemporary Chic Loft
    Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Scandinavian style dining room
    Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Kitchen
    Urban Scandinavian Home, Urbanology Designs Urbanology Designs Scandinavian style bedroom
    +1
    Urban Scandinavian Home

    We are a full-service interior design firm based in Dallas Ft. Worth. We believe interesting is better than perfection. Perfection lends itself to legalism which squelches creativity. With permission to break all the rules, and defy status quo, your home should reflect who you are not what you think you should be. This simple contemporary and functional approach to design is a breath-of-fresh-air for many clients. Breaking out of the mundane or expected to create an inspiring pulled together look that reflects the best of who you are.

    Services
    Interior Design and Home Renovation
    Service areas
    Dallas Ft. Worth and TX
    Address
    7808 Calvert Lane
    76182 North Richland Hills
    United States
    +1-9723335260 www.urbanologydesigns.com

    Reviews

    Grant Vickers
    Ginger was AWESOME! We used the deluxe 3 hr walkthrough consultation. My wife and I love decorating and are pretty good at it so I was skeptical that Ginger would be worth it. We were quickly proved wrong - Ginger gave us so many unique and creative design ideas we would have never thought of, she really listened to us, caught our vision and then delivered recommendations and an entire house vision. THANK YOU GINGER, you are great!
    about 1 year ago
    Jenna Steormann
    We had an absolutely fantastic experience working with Urbanology Designs. Our home recently incurred significant damage from the winter storm and in order to get the renovation under way, we hired Ginger and her team to help with all of the finish out design and materials including cabinet layout plans, tile, paint, lighting, hardware and fixtures. The main designer that we worked with was Liz Mears and we could not have better things to say about our working relationship and the creativity she brought to the project. She came to our house and walked through our ideas and inspiration and with a very quick turnaround, presented the exact proposal that matched our design inspiration and information needed for our General Contractor to get started on the renovation after the demo work. Understanding that construction times could take longer during this time where there are unfortunately many others in a displaced situation, she even gave us an early preview of cabinet plans and drywall finish out so we could get to our contractor even sooner. I would highly recommend anyone using Urbanology for a renovation and finish out project. If we ever have another project in the future, they'll be the first people we will call.
    about 1 year ago
    Karen Haynie
    I had a great experience working with Ginger and the Urbanology Design team to furnish my entire house. This was a BIG job and they handled every detail beautifully. I spoke with them about my vision for the style and they took the reins from there. They did an excellent job of giving me just the right amount of options, so I did not get hindered by too many choices. I thought they were very straightforward about their fees and were respectful of our established budget. They handled all of the logistics which made the whole process stress free for me. The best part was the big reveal! I would most definitely recommend Urbanology Designs and would love to work with them again in the future!
    about 1 year ago
