SPG Architects is a mid-sized architectural firm based in New York City. Headed by two partners, SPG is an award-winning design practice that also provides a comprehensive range of architectural and interior services. The firm has served our clients on a wide variety of regional, national, and international projects that include single- and multi-family residences, retail environments, corporate interiors, and institutional and hospitality buildings and spaces.

Fashion clients include Polo Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Corneliani, Catherine Malandrino, and Bill Blass New York. Lifestyle clients include Coty Beauty, Hartmann Luggage, Andrew Martin LTD, and Versteel. Media and New Media clients include Time Warner, AOL, Kemado Records and Palm Pictures. Residences include numerous co-op and condominium apartments, urban townhouses, second homes, free-standing houses and residential compounds throughout the United States and Latin America. Although the clients are diverse, they are united in their desire for architecture that is well conceived and well executed by a team of professionals.

SPG Architects' modernist approach to design allows for the various functions of a space to be organized and expressed, while eliminating the cacophony of the untended environment. Architectural ideas are drawn from the project site and the client's needs and desires. These then are expressed through manipulations of form and light. An interest in up-to-date building technologies and construction materials, both natural and man-made, further informs the design. SPG's work clearly presents a visual consistency based on human proportions, the exploration of light, and the judicious use of materials that provide singular tactile, visual, spatial and temporal experiences.