We are located within the downtown historic district of Lowell, MA overlooking the Concord River. Considered the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution, where skill, hard work, and craft were implemented, Lowell seemed a fitting choice for a firm rooted in the act of doing. CAC is a full scale, architect-led, design/build firm. Projects are designed and built by collaborating and leading an interdisciplinary team of architects & designers, builders, the professional trades, and vendors all with the seamless, integrated aim of designing and building for you.