Kay rasoletti Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chagrin Falls, Ohio
    I am an interior design studio based in Northeast Ohio but working also in Chicago and doing work all over the country by way of E-Design.

    I specialize in serene, streamlined, beautiful but livable interiors. I am a degreed designer with a background in Fine Art as well as a previous career as advertising designer for television and print.

    Services
    • Design concepts
    • space planning
    • materials selection
    • furnishing selections and placement
    • paint selection
    • accessorizing
    • staging.
    Service areas
    • Cleveland
    • Ohio
    • Chicago Illinois primarily but can also work via internet just about anywhere.
    • Chagrin Falls
    Address
    Po Box 87
    44022 Chagrin Falls, Ohio
    United States
    +1-4406661544
