Furniture Designer Luigi Gentile has been fulfilling the design requirements of the most discerning architects and designers for over 25 years. Whether you use our designs as inspiration or you design your own entirely, BESPOKE will make your choices reality.

We custom manufacture fine hand crafted furniture exclusively for the interior design community. We excel at the "art of custom" by simply taking every precaution to ensure that the item specified, is a perfect symbiosis of style, proportions, comfort and quality. No effort will be spared in conveying our interpretation of your vision prior to the final execution. At BESPOKE, ordering custom made, never before realized furniture, is virtually as easy as purchasing an item "off the floor". We can essentially removed the fear factor out of ordering bespoke furniture.

Our expertise encompass a very wide spectrum of home furnishing products inclining: Sofas, Sofa-beds, sleepers and Club Chairs. Motion theatre seating, Banquettes, Sectionals, and dining seating. Headboards and complete Beds. Mattresses, Box Springs and Related Bedding Products. Ottomans, Hi Risers, Daybeds and footstools. Custom Decorative Pillows,, Wall Panels, wall upholstery, draperies and screens. Fine Case goods, end tables and cocktail tables.