Bespoke by Luigi Gentile
Furniture & Accessories in New York
Reviews (4)
    Sectionals, Bespoke by Luigi Gentile Bespoke by Luigi Gentile
    Sectionals

    Furniture Designer Luigi Gentile has been fulfilling the design requirements of the most discerning architects and designers for over 25 years. Whether you use our designs as inspiration or you design your own entirely, BESPOKE will make your choices reality. 

    We custom manufacture fine hand crafted furniture exclusively for the interior design community. We excel at the "art of custom" by simply taking every precaution to ensure that the item specified, is a perfect symbiosis of style, proportions, comfort and quality. No effort will be spared in conveying our interpretation of your vision prior to the final execution. At BESPOKE, ordering custom made, never before realized furniture, is virtually as easy as purchasing an item "off the floor". We can essentially removed the fear factor out of ordering bespoke furniture.

    Our expertise encompass a very wide spectrum of home furnishing products inclining: Sofas, Sofa-beds, sleepers and Club Chairs. Motion theatre seating, Banquettes, Sectionals, and dining seating. Headboards and complete Beds. Mattresses, Box Springs and Related Bedding Products. Ottomans, Hi Risers, Daybeds and footstools. Custom Decorative Pillows,, Wall Panels, wall upholstery, draperies and screens. Fine Case goods, end tables and cocktail tables.

    Service areas
    New York
    Address
    979 3rd Avenue, STE1205
    10022 New York
    United States
    +1-2124717107 www.bespokebylg.com

    Reviews

    Kevin Bell
    My sofa bed had a damaged leg and Luigi personally and professionally came to my home to repair it. Quality of the furniture and service alike are bar none.
    over 4 years ago
    Lexi Kakis
    Beautiful custom work!
    over 3 years ago
    Bespoke By Luigi Gentile
    The Art of the Custom. Custom Made American Furniture.
    about 7 years ago
