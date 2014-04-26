Your browser is out-of-date.

Atelier036
Architects in New York
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • Duplex Apartment Gut Renovation , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Bathroom
    Duplex Apartment Gut Renovation , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Duplex Apartment Gut Renovation , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +3
    Duplex Apartment Gut Renovation
    Commercial Projects , Atelier036 Atelier036 Commercial spaces
    Commercial Projects , Atelier036 Atelier036 Commercial spaces
    Commercial Projects , Atelier036 Atelier036 Commercial spaces
    +4
    Commercial Projects
    NY Metro- Beyond Function Kitchen , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Kitchen
    NY Metro- Beyond Function Kitchen , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Kitchen
    NY Metro- Beyond Function Kitchen , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Dining Room
    NY Metro- Beyond Function Kitchen
    NY Metro- Kitchen and Living Spaces , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Kitchen
    NY Metro- Kitchen and Living Spaces , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Kitchen
    NY Metro- Kitchen and Living Spaces
    UWS Duplex , Atelier036 Atelier036 Modern Living Room
    UWS Duplex
    UWS Duplex , Atelier036 Atelier036 Minimalist dining room White
    UWS Duplex , Atelier036 Atelier036 Minimalist dining room
    UWS Duplex , Atelier036 Atelier036 Minimalist style bathroom Tiles White
    UWS Duplex
    Services
    Interior design, New Construction, and Custom Millwork
    Service areas
    NYC METRO AREA and New York
    Address
    244 5th ave
    10001 New York
    United States
    +1-9176139049

    Reviews

    Jackson Merchant
    Great firm i have worked with on several projects. Great designs, great project management and great people!
    over 3 years ago
    Naim Osmanaj
    We are currently working with Niv of Atelier036 on 3 project type Single unit - total gut renovation of 2 bedroom 2 bath approx 860sf 3 unit gut renovation in a 6 story building approx 2,700sf And a retail project in the UWS. Drawing set issued for construction are well detailed and thorough. Niv visits the construction site once a week to monitor and address questions that came up during that week. Additionally he is accessible by phone almost 24-7. After the visit he will follow up with a field report advising both us ( the GC) and client on progress and items required by either party in order to keep the project moving smoothly and on time. Our application for payment are reviewed and approved in a timely manner and release for client final approval I highly recommend Niv for both residential and commercial projects, his attention to details and level of care results in projects that we are proud to share with out clients
    almost 3 years ago
    Rebecca Hull
    Niv orchestrated our renovation beautifully -from the original plans to picking out fixtures, tiles and paint. He managed the entire process-ontime and on budget. We love our ‘new’ apartment.
    over 3 years ago
