Joe Ginsberg Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in New York
    Located in the heart of New York City, Joe Ginsberg’s award winning design studio is well known for an extensive number of custom projects, from luxurious private residences, elegant nightclubs, restaurant development and boutique hotels.  

    For the past 28 years, Joe Ginsberg has completed a diverse range of design projects, using a unique approach by incorporating his specialization in the development of custom materials and fabrication. Each project carries the heart of an artisan designer which can be felt when you enter his interiors. As a design-build firm, Joe Ginsberg seamlessly fuses architecture and interior design with fabrication, while guiding his clients through the development, making the process an intimate collaboration

    Services
    • Architectural Services/Interior Design Services
    • Structural and Mechanical Engineering
    • Revit / CAD Renderings 2-3D
    • Space Planning
    • Construction Documentation
    • In-house Application and Fabrication
    • Project Management and Site Supervision
    • Art Selection
    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Company awards
    HD Award for Best Upscale/Luxury Hotel
    Address
    307 West 38th Street, Suite 1001
    10018 New York
    United States
    +1-2124651077 www.joeginsberg.com
    Reviews

    Albano Ballerini
    over 4 years ago
