Located in the heart of New York City, Joe Ginsberg’s award winning design studio is well known for an extensive number of custom projects, from luxurious private residences, elegant nightclubs, restaurant development and boutique hotels.

For the past 28 years, Joe Ginsberg has completed a diverse range of design projects, using a unique approach by incorporating his specialization in the development of custom materials and fabrication. Each project carries the heart of an artisan designer which can be felt when you enter his interiors. As a design-build firm, Joe Ginsberg seamlessly fuses architecture and interior design with fabrication, while guiding his clients through the development, making the process an intimate collaboration