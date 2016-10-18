Jeffrey Dungan discovered a love for art and drawing at a young age while growing up on a family farm in rural Alabama. The surrounding nature with its trees of elegance and verticality would become the inspiration for years of studying and creating beautiful architecture.

Jeffery Dungan Architects is a group of passionate people who take pride in the creative process of design. Our work takes a clean and modern approach to traditional vernaculars and classical architecture. The mission is simple: to affect the livelihood of our clients in a way that simply makes their lives better. We truly believe design has that kind of power.

Whether building in Maine, Napa or Ireland, each of JDA’s projects begins and ends the with people we are fortunate enough to work with. In all of our creative endeavors we enjoy wonderful relationships that last well beyond the finished structure.