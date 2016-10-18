Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jeffrey Dungan Architects
Architects in Birmingham
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Rustic style house Stone Green
    Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Rustic style house Wood Green
    Cottage on the River, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Living room Stone Brown
    +4
    Cottage on the River
    English Abbey, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style house Stone Grey
    English Abbey, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood Grey
    English Abbey, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Living room Wood Beige
    +3
    English Abbey
    Lakeside Restaurant, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Commercial spaces Stone Beige
    Lakeside Restaurant, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Commercial spaces Wood Beige
    Lakeside Restaurant, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Commercial spaces Glass Beige
    +1
    Lakeside Restaurant
    Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Kitchen Glass White
    Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style house Stone Black
    Country Farmhouse, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Study/office Wood Beige
    +4
    Country Farmhouse
    Luxury Barn, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style house Wood Green
    Luxury Barn, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Garages & sheds Wood Green
    Luxury Barn, Jeffrey Dungan Architects Jeffrey Dungan Architects Country style house Wood Beige
    +4
    Luxury Barn

    Jeffrey Dungan discovered a love for art and drawing at a young age while growing up on a family farm in rural Alabama. The surrounding nature with its trees of elegance and verticality would become the inspiration for years of studying and creating beautiful architecture. 

    Jeffery Dungan Architects is a group of passionate people who take pride in the creative process of design. Our work takes a clean and modern approach to traditional vernaculars and classical architecture. The mission is simple: to affect the livelihood of our clients in a way that simply makes their lives better. We truly believe design has that kind of power.

    Whether building in Maine, Napa or Ireland, each of JDA’s projects begins and ends the with people we are fortunate enough to work with. In all of our creative endeavors we enjoy wonderful relationships that last well beyond the finished structure.

    Services
    Residential Architecture
    Service areas
    • USA
    • Ireland
    • UK
    • Dominica Republic
    • Canada
    • Birmingham
    Company awards
    Shutze; Nominee Southeast Architect of Year by ADAC
    Address
    1906 Cahaba Road
    35223 Birmingham
    United States
    www.jeffreydungan.com

    Reviews

    Andreea DICIANU
    4 months ago
    Chad Martin
    Jeff's crew is super creative. In an age of computers it's amazing how effective a few strikes of a pencil can create so much inside a tiny two inch doodle. You better hold on! you won't be disappointed. What's better is the built product has the same natural, clean, cozy feel!
    over 2 years ago
    Tara May
    Jeffrey Dungan is an amazingly talented architect. His work is so incredible it’s almost too good to be true! He can design your dream home & exceed expectations beyond your wildest imagination. ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element