Collage Designs
Interior Architects in Toronto
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Thornhill Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Living Room Wood Beige
    Thornhill Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Thornhill Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Dining Room
    +11
    Thornhill Condo
    Penthouse Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Living Room
    Penthouse Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Living Room Wood Grey
    Penthouse Condo, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Dining Room Wood Grey
    +5
    Penthouse Condo
    Beach Loft, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Blue
    Beach Loft, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood White
    Beach Loft, Collage Designs Collage Designs Modern Living Room Wood Pink
    +11
    Beach Loft

    Collage Designs is a long standing firm well known in the Interior Design field. Based in Toronto Ontario, Collage Designs is a Mother / Daughter team that strives to create beautiful and comfortable spaces mindful of all the texture and colour of the material and furnishings involved. Collage Designs is experienced in all size of renovations, additions and new builds as well as every aspect of interior design and space planning, paying great attention to detail. As an upscale retailer of furniture and accessories, Collage Designs has secured access to the best and most beautiful merchandise for the projects they work on.

    Service areas
    • Toronto and Surrounding Areas
    • Muskoka
    • Haliburton
    • Florida
    • We are wiling to Travel
    Address
    1745 Bayview Ave
    M4G3C5 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4169320302 www.collagedesigns.ca

    Reviews

    Olaf Colin Johansen
    Very professional, excellent to work with.
    about 7 years ago
