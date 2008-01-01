Your browser is out-of-date.

Maletz Design
Architects in Brooklyn
    Maletz Design was founded in 2008 as an architectural design studio specializing in New York City interior spaces. We care deeply for the quality of our architectural environments: natural light, uncluttered planes, and deliberately curated furnishings are design touchstones. Our approach favors quality over quantity, serenity over chaos, restraint over excess. There is nothing more precious than space in New York, and we want to make yours the best it can be.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Manhattan and Brooklyn
    Address
    465 Eastern Parkway #J
    11216 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-9176696445 www.maletzdesign.com
