Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Solares Architecture
Architects in Toronto, ON, Canada
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Oakwood Village House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Single family home Bricks Brown
    Oakwood Village House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
    Oakwood Village House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Living room Wood White
    +14
    Oakwood Village House
    Credit River Valley House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Country style house
    Credit River Valley House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Country style house
    Credit River Valley House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Country style house
    +14
    Credit River Valley House
    Kawartha Highlands Net-Zero House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Houses
    Kawartha Highlands Net-Zero House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Houses
    Kawartha Highlands Net-Zero House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Houses
    +7
    Kawartha Highlands Net-Zero House
    Elgin Loft, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Houses
    Elgin Loft, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Houses
    Elgin Loft, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    +11
    Elgin Loft
    Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Minimalist house
    Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Minimalist house
    Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +10
    Guelph Deep Energy Retrofit
    House at Roses Crossroad, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture
    House at Roses Crossroad, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture
    House at Roses Crossroad, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture
    +16
    House at Roses Crossroad
    Show all 11 projects

    Founded in 2005 by Christine Lolley and Tom Knezic, Solares Architecture has earned a reputation as experts in energy efficiency, affordability and great design. Solares offers architectural services for custom residential projects in local urban and rural locations across Ontario, Canada. Our projects include new homes, major renovations and multi-unit buildings.

    We take full responsibility for being your designer and representative throughout the planning, design and building process, including obtaining approvals and permitting, establishing project budgets, selecting a builder, and monitoring construction. We are experienced working with government authorities such as committees of adjustment, planning departments, conservation authorities and urban forestry, which will take you through minor variances, rezoning, severance applications, and site plan and heritage board approvals. Our services ensure that your entire building project is delightful, sustainable and energy efficient. Solares is a fully licensed architecture firm with the OAA.

    We only do residential major renovations and new homes in Ontario, Canada. Please go to our website to contact us directly.

    Service areas
    All of Ontario
    Address
    1113 College Street
    M6H 1B5 Toronto, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-4165338374 www.solares.ca
      Add SEO element