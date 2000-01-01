Founded in 2005 by Christine Lolley and Tom Knezic, Solares Architecture has earned a reputation as experts in energy efficiency, affordability and great design. Solares offers architectural services for custom residential projects in local urban and rural locations across Ontario, Canada. Our projects include new homes, major renovations and multi-unit buildings.

We take full responsibility for being your designer and representative throughout the planning, design and building process, including obtaining approvals and permitting, establishing project budgets, selecting a builder, and monitoring construction. We are experienced working with government authorities such as committees of adjustment, planning departments, conservation authorities and urban forestry, which will take you through minor variances, rezoning, severance applications, and site plan and heritage board approvals. Our services ensure that your entire building project is delightful, sustainable and energy efficient. Solares is a fully licensed architecture firm with the OAA.

We only do residential major renovations and new homes in Ontario, Canada. Please go to our website to contact us directly.